GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The burglary suspect who triggered lockdowns at North Elementary and Larson Heights schools was captured by a K9, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).
The suspect was found inside the attic of a nearby home. GCSO notified they schools they can cancel lockdowns.
Update: Oct. 13 at 12:45 p.m.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has confirmed police activity at Adair Street near Larson.
North Elementary and Larson Heights schools are on lockdown due to burglary suspects inside a home nearby. GCSO is asking you to avoid the area and to stay indoors if you live nearby.
