IDAHO - Continued wildfire activity in north Idaho is creating potentially dangerous conditions in various counties throughout the region.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is cautioning residents of Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and counties off the Nez Perce Reservation of low air quality.
Air quality in the region is moderate as of Monday morning. DEQ predicts it to stay in the moderate to unhealthy levels until further notice.
You can track smoke and air quality levels through the Idaho Wildfire Smoke Map here.