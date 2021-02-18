A local North Idaho car detailer found drugs and other paraphernalia inside cars that he has worked on.
Owner of Mint Condition Auto Detailing in Post Falls, John Blanchett, said he found two syringes filled with marijuana oil, which is legal in Washington but not Idaho.
He said the owner of the car had three small children, so she said she was glad that Blanchett was the one to find the drugs and not her kids.
He said the owner had bought the car used and when they took it to get it detailed, he found the drugs hidden in the car.
Blanchett said he has found 11 of these types of items over the last three years from cars that have been bought from car auctions or used car dealerships.
"When we find it in our travels throughout the car its shocking for sure, it's buyer beware, buyer beware for sure," said Blanchett.
Blanchett said he has invited 4 local used car dealerships to learn what they can do to help with this issue.
He also said if you bought a new used car and are worried that there may be something potentially dangerous hiding in the cracks, he said he will offer a free visual inspection.
You can reach him on his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/mintconditionautomotorcycledetailing
