North Idaho car theft victim finds van crashed, teen suspects still inside

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- The holidays, a new baby, and a stolen car. Just one of those three scenarios can lead to some stress at home, but when you combine all three, anyone would feel overwhelmed.
"We work really hard for what we have," said Christopher Westover. "We don't have a lot, but we work hard for it.
That's why when Christopher Westover and his family of five found themselves victims of an all too common crime in our area, it was so hurtful.
"You don't expect your vehicle to get stolen from right in front of your house," he said.
The family just welcomed a new baby. Much of the gear needed to care for her was either tossed or destroyed right along with their van during already tight times.
"It's hard," he said.
Christopher told KHQ he and a buddy drove around looking for the stolen van and amazingly, they found it. It was crashed. Christopher said the teen suspects who took it were still sitting inside.
"When I saw it, it was a stab in the heart," he said.
As police took away the suspects, Chris began surveying up the damage.
"There were parts everywhere," he said. "It's bad. You can't really drive it."
It's destruction he already knows insurance won't be able to help with.
"We only had liability," he said. "Now I have to come up with an extra $3,000 to get it fixed right before the holidays. I don't know what to do."
During Christopher's search for his stolen property, he found someone else's. He said he saw a purse dumped out in the same area his van was recovered. He worked to track down the victim and was able to reunite her with her bag.
