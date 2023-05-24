COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Late during Wednesday night's North Idaho College Board of Trustees meeting, NIC attorney Art Macomber asked Board Chair Greg McKenzie if he could read a prepared statement.
Macomber proceeded to explain that, as an Idaho lawyer, he has an ethical obligation to tell the college if they are breaking or are about to break the law, has warned the college and has had his warnings ignored. Macomber then said he was withdrawing from serving as NIC’s legal counsel, outside of helping them transition to a new lawyer, and abruptly left the meeting, to the shock of a stunned board.
Macomber’s contract with the school expires on Aug. 15, and he was already set to be replaced by Holland & Hart LLC, a decision made with a 3-to-2 vote at the board’s April 26 meeting.
However, about 20 minutes before Macomber’s announcement, McKenzie reversed the vote he made back then, with the board voting 3-to-2 in favor of not moving forward with Holland & Hart. McKenzie said he made this decision after learning Holland & Hart’s rates were much higher than the board knew about during their April meeting.
All of this comes as NIC has several pending lawsuits against them, including one from current NIC President Nick Swayne, who at one point in the meeting said Macomber’s actions were the impetus for his lawsuit.
North Idaho College is currently dealing with a challenge to their accreditation brought by the Northwest Commission of Colleges and Universities, who released a 26-page report about their visit and the reasons for their challenge last week.
In the report, the accreditation team said “the institution must overcome its current environment of distrust, poor communication, conspiracy, and the debilitating undercurrent of placing other priorities above those that are in the best interest of the institution,” adding, “the college President and Board of Trustees, individually and collectively, bear the great and vitally important responsibility of figuring out how to work together in a spirit of peace and unity to govern the college effectively.”