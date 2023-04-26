COUER D’ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho College Board of Trustees held their normal session on Wednesday night, just two days after a chaotic special session. In Wednesday’s meeting they discussed the budget, heard citizen comments and voted 3-to-2 in favor of contracting out Holland & Hart LLC for their legal services, replacing controversial attorney Art Macomber.
The meeting took place with the shadow of accreditors from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities being on campus Wednesday and Thursday, speaking with various members of the NIC community ahead of their accreditation decision coming in June.
Citizen comments were mixed, but ultimately more in favor of supporting recently reinstated President Nick Swayne and asking the Board of Trustees to act in a manner that would help them keep their accreditation.
"We took phone calls from parents that are in tears, that caused other people to get emotional because of your behavior and where we are going with accreditation,” NIC Senior Administrative Assistant Jamie Berbue said to the board.
The decision to hire out Holland & Hart came late in the meeting, with Macomber sitting at the table, voicing his concerns about the lack of transparent pricing for his replacement. After Tarie Zimmerman and Brad Corkill swiftly voted in favor of replacement, and Todd Banducci and Mike Waggoner voting against the motion, the tie-breaking vote came down to Chair Greg McKenzie. In a surprising decision, and after taking a brief pause to think about it, McKenzie cast his vote in favor of moving on with Holland & Hart.