After a bitterly cold Thursday, the region will be subject to increasing bouts of wintry precipitation through the holiday weekend. On Friday, mainly snow is expected over the region. Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain on Saturday. Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and winter driving. For next week, a much warmer weather pattern along with periods of rain will lead to melting snow, and increased runoff into area rivers and small streams. The greatest risk of flooding will be in low lying areas as well as small streams.
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills dropping to 20 to 35 degrees below zero tonight and Thursday morning. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of East Central and Northeast Washington. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Areas of drifting and blowing snow could lead to travel impacts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
North Idaho College Board of Trustees talks accreditation risk
- WSU POLICE: Man who fired shots, barricaded in an apartment is down
- Jimmy Kimmel isn't a fan of Washington State University's logo
- 14-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted 1st degree murder in Idaho
- Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
- US prosecutor: 2 associates of Sam Bankman-Fried plead guilty to charges related to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX
- Recording appears to capture conversation between Kaylee and Maddie hours before their murder
- Next Storm Arrives Friday Night With Up to a Foot of Snow for Some Through Sunday
- Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 19-23
- Parts of Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho under Winter Weather Advisory
- Celebration of life to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen on Dec. 30 in Coeur d'Alene
