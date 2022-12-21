North Idaho College's Board of Trustees went head-to-head with students, faculty and community members who are concerned about the possibility of the school losing accreditation.

Students have been demanding the school bring back the interim president, Nick Swayne. who was put on leave earlier this month. But the board said it's not that simple.
 
Students held a protest before the boards meeting Wednesday night. Asking for two things: address accreditation and bring former president Nick Swayne back.
 
Wednesday, the board took action on both... sort of.
 
"You can't shut me up Greg," one man said. "What is the end goal? You owe that to the public. I don't care what it is. I just want to know what it is because nobody has ever answered that question."
 
"You can't afford even talking about losing accreditation," another woman, who identified as a teacher at NIC said.
 
"You have two options reinstate president Nick Swayne effective immediately or look me in my eyes and tell me my voice doesn't matter on this campus," a student said.
 
"I'm tired of all the ill will and I hope that the relentless assault on this board and this school will stop," a man against the protest said.
 
It's been a rocky year and a half at North Idaho College.
 
Here's a rough timeline based on news reports:
 
September 2021: Board of Trustees fires longtime president Rick MacLennan without explanation.

October 2021: Michael Sebaaly was promoted to interim President, from a position as a wrestling coach.
 
April 2022:  The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, a federally recognized accrediting body,  warned NIC that they could lose their accreditation because of actions by the board.
 
June 2022: NIC hires Nick Swayne.
 
September 2022: Sebaaly is placed on an unexplained administrative leave and resigns from the college later that month.
 
Early December 2022: the board put president Swayne on administrative leave... during a closed meeting... that violated the state's open meetings law. Also, NIC student government passed a vote of no confidence to the board of trustees saying the board has not supported the student body.
 
December 2022 - Swayne sued the college, protesting trustees’ decision
 
December 2022 -  The NWCCU sent another warning letter to college leadership, raising new questions about the college’s accreditation.
 
On Wednesday,  the board discussed two major things. First, hiring a governance consultant to help them become a better board and to fix the accreditation issues, but they ultimately decided to wait to hear what the school's interim c-e-o's think they should do.
 
"The objective here, is to make the trustee board more effective and efficient and mesh with the administration better," board member Mike Waggoner said.
 
But the meeting got a little heated with students tonight, who made their opinions known. Shouting and clapping, when the board was discussing hiring a lawyer.
 
While the chair of the board actually apologized for the closed-door meeting where they put Swayne on leave, putting accreditation at risk, the board also took action.
 
First, canceling out everything that happened at that meeting, bringing back Swayne and then immediately putting him back on leave, the legal right way.
 
North Idaho College has until January 4th to respond to the accreditation commission with their plan moving forward.
 
The board also addressed another concern, that they feel they're not allowed to speak up publicly enough when it comes to working in harmony with students. They said they're now hoping to be able to change that.

