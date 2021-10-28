The North Idaho College Board of Trustees has confirmed Head Wrestling Coach Dr. Michael Sebaaly as their new interim president.
This comes a month after the controversial firing of then-President Dr. Rick MacLennan. While MacLennans official termination was without cause, tensions had been rising after he implemented a campus-wide mask mandate. The mandate was later reversed by the school's Board of Trustees.
MacLennan is now suing the college and members of the board for unlawful termination and allegedly violating school policies, along with state and federal laws.
Wednesday's board meeting was the first chance for Dr. Michael Sebaaly to address the board and North Idaho College community as interim president, and not as the school's wrestling coach.
His selection was announced Monday, with two trustees--Christie Wood and Ken Howard--criticizing the selection process and Board Chair Todd Banducci, after other applicants said they weren't interviewed for the position.
"I am humbled and honored to be standing here today," Dr. Sebaaly said. "What separates us is very little compared to what brings us together, and I look forward to working together to support and bring this community together."
"I think the future here is bright, and I think he's going to be an excellent leader for the college," said Board Chair Todd Banducci. "I just hope that you will wholeheartedly support him in that endeavor."
Despite previous pushback, Trustee Christie Wood put her differences aside to welcome the new interim president.
"Trustees may differ in process," Wood said. "But we have no reason to be anything but kind and welcoming to Dr. Sebaaly, so I'd encourage everyone to do that."
Acting President Dr. Lita Burns shared concerns about maintaining North Idaho College's accreditation.
"Our employees know there's nothing more they can do to protect NIC's accreditation status," said Dr. Burns. "Our future lies in the hands of North Idaho College's Board of Trustees."
Supporters of former President Dr. Rick Maclennan held a rally on the school's soccer field ahead of Wednesday's meeting.
"The accreditation's been at risk because of the current board's behavior," said NIC alumnus Shawn Keenan. "There's been quite a few instances of aggression and not following protocol, and because of that their accreditation has been called into question."
"Rick MacLennan demonstrated courage, humility and integrity serving as president of North Idaho College, and the entire community benefited," said Michelle Lippert, former NIC Professor and current member of the Post Falls School District Board of Trustees.
The NIC Faculty Assembly announced Wednesday they passed a vote of no confidence for the board of trustees.
Also at Wednesday's meeting, the board touched on their search for a permanent president, which they said they hope to complete by the end of the upcoming spring term.