COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The final scheduled meeting before North Idaho College President Nick Swayne and NIC Board Chair Greg McKenzie make their plea to the Northwest Commission of Colleges and Universities on June 23 started later, and took longer than most expected.
Finishing at 10:31 p.m., the meeting started off strong, with McKenzie announcing an emergency agenda item regarding urgent personnel issues, based on information presented at the Executive meeting. NIC Interim Attorney Art Macomber said the issue pertained to something that would put the college at financial risk, and at risk of harming their accreditation battle.
The action they took to address the issue was giving McKenzie power to “look into the practicality and decision to hire a neutral workplace investigator into an urgent personnel matter.” Being a personnel matter, no one could discuss the issue further.
Macomber, who was present throughout tonight’s meeting despite very publicly withdrawing his legal services from North Idaho College two weeks ago, said to NonStop Local that he is acting only to help the college stay out of immediate legal jeopardy, estimating he’s doing 20% of what he was doing prior to the withdraw.
The board also announced four firms applied to replace Macomber as NIC’s legal representation, with Swayne and Trustee Brad Corkill recommending Spokane-based firm Stevens Clay, citing their experience working in higher education and reasonable pay rates. His motion to accept the firm on the spot failed with a split 2-2 vote, with Trustees Mike Waggoner and Todd Banducci opposing. They will go forward with inquiring more information about the options, primarily Stevens Clay and Sandpoint-based firm Boyle’s Law, who Trustee Tarie Zimmerman believes has issues that should disqualify them.
The board doesn’t have another regularly-scheduled meeting until their NWCCU appointment in late June, although McKenzie hinted during the session about a potential emergency meeting being held in the near future.