COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After months of drama, amid years of controversies, North Idaho College will keep its accreditation, at least for now.
On Friday, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities issued a decision keeping the school under sanction but extending its accreditation for up to a year — essentially providing a bit of breathing room for school leadership.
At the end of this extension, the commission will have the choice to reaffirm accreditation, take adverse action against the school or consider one last extension of a year or less.
The college has been tasked with providing evidence it is making strides to be compliant with accreditation rules. The school will be subject to site visits from commission staff in fall of 2023 and spring of 2024 and a mid-cycle review in fall of 2024, in addition to reviews that are part of the normal accreditation process.
North Idaho College must return to good standing with the commission by April 1, 2025, or else it will lose accreditation, according to a release from the school.
The chief issue threatening the school's accreditation is weakness in the school's governance, which has taken shape in several ways over the past few years.
The school has at varying times in the last year had two concurrent presidents.
In 2021, school President Rick MacLennan was fired during a chaotic board meeting amid controversy over a mask mandate. MacLennan sued the school for wrongful termination the next week.
In response to accreditation threats, students and faculty have rallied to support the school, however the support has often been paired with pointed criticism for school board members.