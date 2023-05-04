DALTON GARDENS, Idaho – On Jan. 27, 2008, 19-year-old Nick Maniscalco’s life changed forever.
The first-year student at North Idaho College got in a serious collision near Walla Walla, Idaho, leaving him with severe brain damage. Maniscalco spent four months in a coma, with doctors giving him a 50/50 chance of survival, and an even slimmer chance to walk or talk again.
But for Maniscalco, who views life as a set of challenges, the crash was just another obstacle to overcome.
"I couldn't just give up. When I was in the hospital, I had it in my mind, I'm going to walk out of there,” he said.
After about eight months in the hospital, Maniscalco returned home, but still wasn’t out of the woods. He had challenges doing basic tasks, like swallowing, walking and talking, as the accident severely damaged his motor functions.
Eventually, his brother challenged him to walk 365 miles in 365 days, and according to Maniscalco, when your brother challenges you to do something, you have to do it.
“The first mile took me four hours,” he said. “But I was like, he challenged me. I can’t let him win that.”
Maniscalco also started going back to North Idaho College, to help return to some sense of normalcy.
“Back when I started, I started just because I needed an escape. I needed something,” he said. “I spent 19 years at home, it (was) time to broaden my horizons.”
Today, Maniscalco still has physical impairments, but he says he feels fully back to normal. He uses a walker to walk, but he talks at a normal pace, can drive a car, and after 16 years, is completing his degree at North Idaho College. Both Maniscalco and his mother, Debby Maniscalco, highly praise North Idaho College for how they’ve helped Nick.
“Everyone was so good at NIC and they’d make way for him to have his computer and he could record the class so then we could go over it again,” Debby Maniscalco said.
After graduation, Nick says he plans to either continue his education at Lewis-Clark State College, or head to Panama to join his girlfriend of four-and-a-half years.