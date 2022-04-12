North Idaho College students advance to national SkillsUSA championships

IDAHO - Two North Idaho College (NIC) students earned gold medals at the Idaho SkillsUSA competition on April 1 in Nampa.
Neil Huber, from Rathdrum, and Bryce Tellinghusen, from Spokane Valley, took first place in auto refinishing technology and collision repair technology. They've now earned their spots in the national SkillsUSA championships in June in Atlanta, Georgia.
Evangelos Istkos, from Missoula, also placed at the state SkillsUSA competition, placing third in collision repair technology.
“We’re excited to see what our students can do at nationals again this year,” NIC Autobody and Paint Technology Associate Professor Cal DeHaas said. “SkillsUSA is an extremely competitive environment at all levels, and it brings out the best in our students.”
SkillsUSA is a global career and technical education program.