COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - With North Idaho College's accreditation status in question, students and staff held a rally at the school's soccer field on Tuesday afternoon to make their voices heard.
"This is our home, and we want to see our home flourish. With what's going on right now it's really just taking a toll on everyone," NIC softball player Kaitlin Banks said to the crowd. "We can do something good for the school and save the school's accreditation. We can continue prospering, especially with academics and athletics."
Many had sharp criticism for members of the college's board of trustees, with some calling for their resignation.
The protest comes after the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities–NIC's accrediting institution–said continuous complaints from the community, leadership changes, declining enrollment, lawsuits and more has the college on the verge of losing its accreditation.
"I don't think we're going to see a happy resolution to this unfortunately," said Brian Seguin.
Seguin said he went to NIC in the mid-90s, and returned to the campus as a faculty librarian. He said what's transpired over the last year or so has been weighing hard on everyone–so much so that he won't be coming back next year.
"There is that community that has been created and sustained [here]–it's one of welcoming and people being able to come as they are, and be supported here," Seguin said. "The emotional toll of seeing what's been happening here at this college is a little too much for me, and I'm a person who is a builder, as I've told many people on this campus, and this is not an environment for building right now."
Now NIC must respond to the NWCCU with what's known as a "show-cause letter," explaining why they think the school's accreditation shouldn't be revoked, by March. 31.