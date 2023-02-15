COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho - As the clock ticks for North Idaho College to provide a show-cause letter to the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU), students feel that their voices aren’t being heard.
“To see it come between the governance of a college is just baffling to me. That just shouldn’t be the case,” Damian Maxwell, NIC student body president, said.
With everything on the line, this is simply a political match between a few board members, according to Maxwell.
“Politics aside, wherever you stand, it doesn’t matter when you’re trying to work in the favor of the students,” Maxwell said.
Those students are uneasy about all of this.
“As a student, ideally, you’d be able to meet new people, go to your classes and everything and not have to worry about if the management of the college is going to mess something up for you as far as the money you’re spending to go to the school or just the transferability,” Student Pro Tempore, Alex Elliott, said.
Elliott continued to say that this has become stressful for students, in fact, they decided to take matters into their own hands.
The student government passed a resolution of no confidence, according to Elliott. It was sent to the board of trustees. A part of that resolution was to re-instate the former NIC president. NonStop Local asked Elliott if the board responded.
“They have not. Even after asking the board ‘are you going to respond to the resolutions,’ we haven’t received that,” Elliott said.
No response to the student government, not even a regular student who recently spoke before to the board.
“I am just really frustrated by the way the board of trusses is behaving because a lot of us students are taking time to tell them how we feel and voicing these frustrations with our money being wasted and them doing things that are illegal,” First Year NIC student, Presley Steele said.
Students NonStop Local spoke to Wednesday are happy with the administration’s response, “but the board of trustees, no I think we’ve been consistently ignored,” Maxwell said.
A recurring feeling that was echoed by every student NonStop Local’s John Webb spoke to, but with all of this filling the minds of these students, one thing is for certain - these students truly do care about their college.
“This school is really important to me. I really love going here and I want to stay here as long as I can but if we lose our accreditation, we’re done,” Steele said.
The school has until Mar. 13 to respond with that show-cause letter.