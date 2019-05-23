North Idaho families affected by DUI tragedies share stories ahead of "100 Deadliest Days" patrol

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He loved life."
March 11th, 2019, Pat Allen was in her van along with her son, Ryan Allen, when a suspected drunk driver, 35-year old Cory Kreager, hit them.
Troopers say Ryan was thrown from the van and died at the scene on Highway 95.
“I wanted to enjoy the summer with my son, Ryan, and that's been taken away from me as well,” Pat said.
Ryan, who was bound to a wheelchair after an impaired driver hit him at the age of 11, lived life to the fullest before it was cut short.
“I didn't see him coming,” Ellen Brown said.
An impaired driver also hit Brown and her daughter, Joelle Tanguay.
Ian Bolstad was convicted last month after causing a string of crashes on Interstate 90 last summer while high on meth.
Both would survive the crash, but Joelle will always need a wheelchair.
Two families, two stories, one common problem.
"For everyone that can hear my voice today,” Ryan's brother, Bret, said at a news conference "I ask you to look at your family members and say 'could this happen to us?'”
The sad reality is that it can.
But, law enforcement across Kootenai County will band together to curb this problem.
Emphasis patrols from the North Idaho DUI Task Force will increase patrols through Memorial Day weekend, a similar emphasis that occurred on Saint Patrick’s Day weekend.
“During that operation officers conducted 381 traffic stops, arrested 28 drunk drivers and made 18 drug arrests,” John Kempf, a captain with the Idaho State Police said.
According to ISP, district one, which oversees the five northern Idaho counties, leads the state in DUI arrests.
During the “100 Deadliest Days” in 2018, ISP troopers arrested over 200 people for DUI’s, almost doubling the amount of arrest from 2017.
The number of fatality crashes during the 100 days dropped from 11 in 2017 to 8 in 2018.
“You're talking about four or five more families that were not affected that these families were from serious DUI crashes," Captain Kempf said, “and what we want out of this is voluntary compliance, we want people to make the right decisions."
The emphasis patrols begin Friday.
ISP will ramp up patrols during several events during the summer.
The Fourth of July, ISP says, is where they will bring in a DUI team from Boise to help add extra manpower.