OSBURN, Idaho - First responders from across all of North Idaho are participating in a mass casualty training.
This training is very quick and intense. They have actors with similar wounds you’d see in a mass shooting, something that Shoshone County Fire District #1 Fire Chief John Miller says is crucial with this type of training.
“We want to be as stressed out as possible in the training to be prepared for an actual event,” Chief Miller said.
Crews utilized Silver Hills Elementary School in Osburn, ID for the training.
They based the situation on an active school shooting.
Troy Lowe, the owner of Silverback, says they have former FBI, secret service, law enforcement, and medical personnel as trainers.
“Basically getting everybody to work together just like different fingers in one fist, coming together to fight back against the constant attacks and mass casualties that we have,” Lowe said.
Close to 15 agencies are taking part in the training, and it focuses on everything from law enforcement response to medical.
It’s unique because authorities respond throughout training as if the situation was actually happening.
“From the point of attack, from the law enforcement response to neutralizing the threat to the fire/EMS, to treating the casualties, to delivering to the hospital,” Lowe said.
They use distractions like strobe lights, loud music, and smoke to create a scene as stressful as possible.
After a brief training, KHQ’s North Idaho Reporter John Webb entered one of the active scenes and treated civilians who were injured.
Most of the first responders finished treating multiple people by the time Webb was almost finished with just one.
Lowe says this type of training is becoming more and more useful.
“I would say nine times out of ten, every time we do a new training there’s another shooting. The shootings are just non-stop. We certainly don’t want to see this happen but we can train people and we have the skills to help people when it does happen,” Lowe said.
Skills that first responders desire so much that they come in on their days off.
“I have over 15 people here, and none of these people are paid. They’re coming in on their days off cause they’ve wanted this for years and this is how passionate they are about this,” Chief Miller said.