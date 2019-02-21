North Idaho Fugitive Who Skipped Jury Trial Arrested In South Florida

“These people that you beat up are not alone, they have families, and they have mothers.”
A jaw wired shut and bruises along his face, that’s how Shawna Renaud’s son, Danny, spent Christmas Eve 2017.
He continues to recover still from the brutal beating.
“Took his boots to his face and kicked him in the face several times,” Renaud said.
The assault happened, Renaud says, after her son and several of his friends went bowling and had a few drinks at Sunset Lanes in Coeur d’Alene.
The group went back to a friends, Carli Campbell, house and Danny passed out on the couch.
His mother says Danny heard a door open and caught a glimpse of the suspect before the boot hit his face.
“When he woke up in the hospital there was a detective next to him and he told the detective that it was Matt Cross,” Renaud said.
Cross, according to court records, was indicted by a grand jury in January 2018 for aggravated assault for his role in the attack.
Court documents also say that the Carli Campbell was charged as an accessory to a felony for her role.
Documents say Campbell “called Matthew Charles Cross in the early morning hours of December 24th, 2017, and expressed her disdain for Daniel Renaud.
“And though she may or may not have asked Cross to attack or remove Daniel Renaud, she clearly knew who was responsible for the attack and aggravated battery of Daniel Renaud resulting in his suffering a fractured jaw and sinus fractures.”
Months would go by as both Campbel and Cross went through the justice system.
“When we showed up to the jury trial, Matt did not show up,” Renaud said.
In August 2018, Cross was featured as the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force “Fugitive of the Week.”
Fast forward to February 2019.
Cross was taken into custody, thousands of miles away in south Florida, authorities say.
Authorities confirm Cross was arrested February 19th, 2019, in Palm Beach County, Florida.
Now Shawna and her family hope that justice is served.
“I’m grateful that we caught him and I can't wait to see him get convicted,” Renaud said.
Carli Campbell was found guilty in mid-January for her role as an accessory, court records indicate.