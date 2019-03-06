COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A Republican leader in Kootenai County is standing by a post he made on Facebook that some are saying is homophobic and inappropriate.
A picture, posted on Kootenai County GOP Chairman Brent Regan’s Facebook page shows the evolution of man with the last person depicted as a transgender woman.
The “evolved” man in front is seen saying, “go back, something has gone wrong.”
“I was shocked," Teuvo Orjala said after seeing the meme over the weekend. “To see a party chair in my hometown share something so openly offensive and homophobic, I just couldn't believe it."
Orjala says he’s affiliated with the group “Indivisible Idaho,” which focuses on grassroots advocacy that takes a local approach to Congress members and hold them accountable
Mary Strow, the communications director for the Idaho GOP says the meme isn’t the problem, it's Orjala's reaction to the meme that she takes issue with.
She calls Orjala’s response part of the “call out culture" and says it’s troubling. “Their ultimate goal is to quash free speech and those people are in no position to be criticizing republicans,” Stroh said.
But Orjala disagrees and says that meme is symbolic of a kind of rhetoric that he thinks is inherently dangerous.
“I think we really need to think about that ‘is this something we really want to teach our kids?’” Orjala said, “because if we don't condemn actions, we're basically teaching them that.”
We reached out to Brent Regan but did not get back to us. However, he made further posts on his Facebook page, including this statement that reads:
“This formulaic political attack coordinated with the propaganda wing of the democrat party is yet another example of the culture war being waged on all of us by the "politically correct" progressive fascists.
“They accuse anyone holding traditional values of God, family and country as having extreme and bigoted views."