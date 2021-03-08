The Human Rights Consortium in North Idaho is fighting for equal rights for all people.
The group was chartered in September of 2020 and has been working on help organizations be better informed on discrimination and racism and also working to better understand the needs of historically marginalized people.
The group consists of sixteen businesses, ranging from higher education, health care, utility workers, and hospitality workers.
North Idaho's history is marked by the Aryan Nations Compound that was in Hayden, Idaho in the 1990's.
The compound was a haven for Neo-Nazi's, that spread hate through the North Idaho area.
The compound went bankrupt in the 2000's and was later sold in 2019 and then given to the North Idaho College Foundation to create an area of peace and acceptance.
The group said while they want to move past that time, they said they are also seeing signs of racism and discrimination still occurring here in our region.
Most recently in Spokane, at the Temple of Beth Shalom, where a man spray painted the swastika on the temple.
"It is sad to see that these things are happening, but it is inspiring us that there is more work to be done," said Kim Anderson, Communications and Marketing Director at Kootenai Health and member of the Human Rights Consortium.
Anderson shared this message to the community to help fight the hate:
"When acts of discrimination and hate occur, it's important to speak out against it, because when hate goes unchecked, it really starts to chip away at the safety the sol of our community," said Anderson.
If you would like to join or learn more about the group, more information can be found here: www.hrei.org/human-rights-consortium