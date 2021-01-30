SANDPOINT, Idaho - A local woman is hoping for your help to ensure every senior citizen in her community is able to receive a Valentine’s Day card.
Donna Price worked on a similar effort in Coeurd’Alene and is trying to spread the love to Sandpoint this year too.
“I know it’s been a rough year for our seniors,” Donna said. “I spoke to our Senior Center and they said they needed approximately 200 cards (to deliver to seniors in need they work with.)”
She quickly collected more than 170 and counting. She now wants to expand her goal to include every nursing home in town. She is hoping to collect a few hundred more to make that happen.
“They can be store bought or handmade,” she said.
Some local businesses are already helping with the sweet gesture. If you too are interested search, ‘Sandpoint Valentine’s Cards for Seniors’ on Facebook.