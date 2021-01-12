SPOKANE, Wash. - If you use the North Idaho internet service YourT1Wifi, some of your social media platforms might be blocked.
Our news partners at the Spokesman-Review reported that the provider is blocking access to Facebook and Twitter, upon request, in response to claims of censorship after President Donald Trump’s accounts were suspended late last week.
An email went out to customers on Sunday from YourT1Wifi that said the company was receiving calls, asking for the sites to be blocked.
According to the email, Facebook and Twitter would be blocked on Wednesday. If customers didn't want to have the social platforms blocked, they could request to be added to a no-block list.
According to the Spokesman-Review, YourT1Wifi owner Bret Fink said in a reply that a customer-wide blockage was not taking place and that they would block the sites upon request.
More than two-thirds of the company’s customers requested firewalls, he said.
The company was established in 1996 and YourT1Wifi’s coverage area extends to parts of the Idaho panhandle and the Spokane area as well.
The Spokesman-Review reported that Washington's Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division is aware of the situation. A spokesperson from the Attorney General’s Office said Attorney General Bob Ferguson “takes enforcement of Washington’s net neutrality law very seriously.”
