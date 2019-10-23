Update: A St. Maries, Idaho, man accused of kidnapping a Harrison teen was taken into custody in Spokane Tuesday afternoon.
The Spokane Police Department says it was dispatched to Cup of Cool Water on W 2nd Ave. after a witness had recognized 20-year-old Bradley Walters from local TV stations and called 911.
A man later identified as Walters was seen walking out of the social services business and headed down an alley. Upon noticing SPD officers, Walters attempted to flee, but was subsequently taken into custody without incident.
Walters was booked into the Spokane County Jail for a nationwide extradition warrant that was issued Tuesday. On top of that, he also was charged with obstructing.
Previous coverage: ST. MARIES, Idaho - Authorities have issued a nationwide extradition warrant for a man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old Harrison girl.
The Benewah County Sheriff's Office obtained the warrant for 20-year-old Bradley D. Walters on charges for kidnapping with the intent to commit a sexual act.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Lacey Jefferies went missing on Thursday, Oct. 17, and was possibly endangered, receiving reports of her being in the company of Walters.
Authorities in St. Maries had been investigating Walters for potential charges with his involvement in her disappearance and continue to search for him.
Jefferies was located by the Spokane Police Department early Tuesday morning (Oct. 22) and returned to her family.
