As we begin to move into the middle of winter, frozen lakes become a second home for ice fishermen.

But that ice can be unforgiving and help might be minutes away.

On Wednesday, a lot of man power, including rescue divers from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, firefighters from Northern Lakes Fire and the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department converged on Avondale Lake to take part in ice rescue training.

The agencies trained in the same spot where in March 2018, two boys fell through the ice.

Both were taken to the hospital for severe hypothermia, but survived.

That day served as a wake up call for area agencies.

"When we were going through that rescue, we realized that we needed to respond with more personnel and more equipment," Gary Mobbs, a rescue diver with the sheriff's office and a captain with Hauser Lake Fire Department, said.