Police have taken down the perimeter. No word if they were able to arrest the suspect. 

Previous Coverage: 

RATHDRUM, ID - Kootenai County Sheriff, ISP and Rathdrum Police are currently looking for a suspect who led officers on a short chase.  

The suspect first refused to stop in Rathdrum. The suspect then ditched their vehicle near Ramsey Rd. and ran into the woods. 

Law Enforcement has set up a perimeter in the area. 

Its not clear what the suspect is wanted for. 

KHQ has a crew on the scene working to get more details. 

