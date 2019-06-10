Update:
Police have taken down the perimeter. No word if they were able to arrest the suspect.
Previous Coverage:
RATHDRUM, ID - Kootenai County Sheriff, ISP and Rathdrum Police are currently looking for a suspect who led officers on a short chase.
The suspect first refused to stop in Rathdrum. The suspect then ditched their vehicle near Ramsey Rd. and ran into the woods.
Law Enforcement has set up a perimeter in the area.
Its not clear what the suspect is wanted for.
KHQ has a crew on the scene working to get more details.