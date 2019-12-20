SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The independent report into Washington State District 4 Rep. Matt Shea identified at least five other area politicians as confidants to Shea.
North Idaho Rep. Heather Scott, who represents parts of Bonner and Boundary Counties, appears in the report eight different times and is linked to two of the most notorious events in Shea's timeline.
Scott's name appears prominently in the section dedicated to breaking down Shea's involvement the takeover of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in Oregon. According to the report, Scott was copied on multiple emails laying out Shea's strategy.
The report also notes that Scott was part of a select group of "elected officials and religious leaders" invited to hear Shea layout his manifesto, "A Biblical Basis for War," in which Shea advocates for the overthrow of the federal government in favor of a theocracy.
Scott, like Shea, has enjoyed widespread support from her district; Scott has won several reelections since 2015, despite claims she supported white supremacists on Facebook and her display of a Confederate flag during her campaign.
KHQ made multiple attempts to contact Rep. Scott about the report, but we have not heard back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.