More than a year in and COVID-19 is still affecting the U.S. and the rest of the world. More than 560,000 Americans have died, businesses have had to close, and children were affected profoundly when schools closed their doors. While the COVID-19 danger is still very real, it’s the virtual danger that has law enforcement worried for our children’s safety.
“Parents can’t do enough to keep their kids safe,” said Paul Farina, investigator with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). “They need to monitor the devices that the kids are using and they need to learn about the internet.”
Which is exactly why Kootenai county and ICAC are going through the local schools to educate parents and kids about how dangerous the internet is.
“When you open the world to their fingertips just with a smart device,” said Loni Whiteman, Kootenai County Juvenile Probation Officer. “Technology can also be used for evil.”
Farina and Whiteman are not just talking about addiction to screen time that can affect social behavior, concentration, and sleep patterns. They also say that the true danger lies with what, or who, is on the other side of the screen.
“We see so many predators online making themselves out to be a 13-year-old or a 12-year-old,” Farina said.
It is something you hear about on tv or see in a movie, not something you typically think about when surfing the web yourself. So how big of a problem can this really be?
“It’s a huge problem, it’s a huge problem, and I can’t over state that,” Farina said. “And we have predators online at an alarming rate, we have kids sending nude pictures to each other. It is socially acceptable for that behavior, and it’s a topic that parents just don’t talk about”
ICAC’s message to parents:
“You really have to have that open dialogue with your kids. And you have to ask, you know, are you getting unwanted pictures? Are you sending them,” Farina said. “And you have to do it with a poker face, cause you have to build that relationship with them that they will be honest with you, and they will.”