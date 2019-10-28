SANDPOINT, Idaho - The freezing temperatures of late October didn't stop one group of North Idaho men from posing in a little less than their regular uniforms.
Avista Utilities shared the story of a group of loggers, business owners and construction workers who are the stars of a boudoir-inspired calendar, and it's all to raise money for patients fighting cancer.
"We picked this group of tough guys, big strapping men. To see them in a vulnerable position is funny," Karli Weber is quoted by Avista.
For years, Karli and her husband Nate jokingly talking about doing such a project. After sharing the idea with their wedding photographer, Tanyia Oulman, they made it into a reality.
Their cast quickly filled up after placing a casting call on Facebook.
Mr. March poses in tiny denim shorts with a chainsaw, Mr. July sports only an American flag while standing in a field and Mr. May rides a Harley with a rose between his teeth.
While there are plenty of laughs, the calendar has a serious message.
The mother of Nate Weber, who happens to be Mr. April, is a breast cancer survivor. Three other men featured in the calendar also watched a woman they love fight and survive throat cancer.
"I hope that people see you can be silly and funny, and be beneficial to the community," Karli said.
Proceeds from the calendar will go to Sandpoint's Community Cancer Services. The organization helps pay for medical bills, counseling, post-mastectomy needs and equipment as well as eases financial burdens for out-of-town treatment trips.
They are already well on their way to their goal of raising $20,000, with 120 pre-orders already in for the calendars.
You can order one of the calendars HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.