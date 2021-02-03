A north Idaho man had initially been charged with four counts of lewd conduct towards a minor, but this week an additional seven counts were added to his charges.
Bill Blumenauer, a volunteer youth football coach and Boy Scout Troop leader from Boundary County Idaho has been charged with 11 counts of lewd conduct towards minors stretching over the span of 13 years.
According to Blumenauer's Facebook page, he was a radiologist with boundary hospital. His linked profiles also show that he served in the military from 1992-2000.
A spokesman for the youth football program Blumenauer volunteered at said "I am shocked and disgusted to learn of the allegations against volunteer coach Bill Blumenauer."
He went on to say that although he and the other coaches had not witnessed any abusive behavior by Blumenauer during practices, he urged the player's parents to speak with their kids about the allegations. Any parents with concerns are asked to contact the Bonner's Ferry Police Department at 208-267-2412.
Boy Scouts of America also responded to the allegations saying "We were shocked and disgusted to learn of these reports. Our heart goes out to the victims and the victims’ families. While these incidents appear unrelated to Scouting, upon learning of these charges, we took immediate action to remove this individual from Scouting and prohibit him from any future participation in our programs."
Blumenauer's bond is set at one million dollars.