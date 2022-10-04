SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - 72-year-old Richard Rogers, the man guilty of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene after he hit 35-year-old Valorie Furrow with his pickup truck and dragged her nearly 400 feet, has been sentenced to 15 years fixed plus five years concurrent.
Last Updated: Oct. 4 at 4:30 p.m.
A jury in Shoshone County found 72-year-old Richard Rogers, Jr. guilty of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene after he hit 35-year-old Valorie Furrow with his pickup truck and dragged her nearly 400 feet last August.
During the prosecution, gruesome details of the incident were highlighted. Prosecutor Ben Allen stated Rogers's pickup truck barreled directly into Furrow and dragged her 385 feet, with skin, hair and blood found smeared into the asphalt and in the wheel well and undercarriage of the truck.
Her husband, Ken Simpson, witnessed the incident and says he held his wife as she died.
Witnesses told police Rogers never slowed or stopped in the incident. He then left the scene and fled town, after which Benewah County deputies found him unconscious in his truck in a pullout headed toward St. Maries.
Due to his inebriated state, Rogers was charged for vehicular manslaughter, which under Idaho law is defined as the unlawful killing of a person when operating a motor vehicle while exercising gross negligence or under the influence. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in injury or death.
The maximum penalty for vehicular manslaughter in Idaho is 15 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines. The maximum penalty for leaving the scene is 5 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.