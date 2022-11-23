North Idaho man gets charged with second-degree murder, cannibalism charges dropped

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho. - 40-year-old James Russell has plead guilty to second-degree murder in Bonner County District Court, The Spokesman-Review reported.
According to The Spokesman-Review, a judge dismissed a cannibalism charge against Russell that was related to this incident.
“The court did not find sufficient evidence to show the defendant actually ingested parts of the deceased body,” the Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall said earlier this year.
Russel was accused of killing 70-year-old David Flaget in Sept. 2021 after he was found dead in his truck. According to court documents, Flaget died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck with evidence of postmortem mutilation on his body.
When investigators searched Russell’s apartment in Clark Fork, Idaho, they found tissue that matched the DNA of Flaget along with a bloodied bowl and microwave.
Russell originally faced a charge of first-degree murder but is now scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 30 for second-degree murder. Russell faces 10 years to life in prison.