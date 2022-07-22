COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- Victor Claus, 57, of Coeur d’Alene was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Friday, July 22nd.
The sentence stems from an incident that occurred on April 14, 2021, while Claus was a passenger in his Toyota Tundra pickup northbound on Highway 95 near Athol. While in the front passenger seat of the truck, Claus, shot Melyssa Schloe in the back of the head with his Glock .45 as she was driving over 70 m.p.h. on Highway 95.
Mr. Claus had been drinking, and had a blood alcohol level of .32. After Schloe was shot, the truck left the north bound lanes of Highway 95, crossed the median, hit a motorcyclist and then struck another vehicle inflicting serious injuries on the driver of that vehicle.
The matter went to trial beginning April 25, 2022. The defense asserted that Schloe shot herself. However, expert testimony established that the entry wound was not a contact wound, and based on that as well as additional evidence produced at trial, Schloe did not shoot herself.
After an eight day trial, Claus was convicted of First Degree Murder. Based on his sentence of 25 years to life, he'll be parole eligible in 2047.