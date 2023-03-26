North Idaho man sets record-breaking catch on Hayden Lake

HAYDEN, Idaho. - One North Idaho man just set a new state record for the largest northern pike caught in North Idaho.
While fishing on Hayden Lake, Thomas Francis reeled in a record-breaking northern pike. It weighed 40.76 pounds and measured 49 inches long and 26.5 inches wide.
Francis is a regular fisherman who actively seeks northern pikes.
“Pike is what I go after all the time. I spend almost everyday fishing for pike. As soon as the ice is off and until it comes back,“ Francis told Idaho Fish and Game.
Despite being an active fisherman, Francis was not prepared for the fish he would catch later that day.
“When my lure hit the water, I let it sink all the way to the bottom. As soon as my lure hit the bottom, I felt her hit. I fish with 80 pound-test line, and she almost immediately started peeling drag, a lot of it,“ said Francis.
Once the fish was finally caught, he knew he would be a contender for the new state record.
“I immediately headed for the dock to try and find a boat with a scale and tape measure. We found a boat with a scale, and the fish pegged the scale out at 30 pounds, so we knew we needed to find a bigger scale.“
After multiple visits to different stores, Francis found the specific scale he needed and received a final weight of 40.76 pounds, a new state record.