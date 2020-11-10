A North Idaho man filed an injunction against CDA School District claiming that the district suppressed republican groups from electioneering at the polling places on their property.
Jeremy Morris, who filed the injunction said that he believes that by doing this, the district tipped the scales on Election Day.
In his complaint Morris claims that CDA Schools allows electioneering activities on their properties as long as they promote views that align with their views.
He says they discriminate against political parties that disagree with the teacher's union and he says that's illegal.
Morris specifically says on election day the Kootenai County Central Republican Committee was asked to leave a polling site at school in Hayden.
He believes that this is in infringement on their rights because in Idaho Code 18-2318 on electioneering, it states that election day campaigning can occur 100 feet of a polling place building.
He said they were 100 feet away, and got kicked out anyway:
"Schools in the first place are public property, second, even if it's a private property, when you consent to allow your property to become a polling place, you've essentially elected to have those rules to govern you," said Morris.
Lt. Ryan Higgins with the Kootenai County Sherriff's Office said the group was inside the parking lot electioneering, and that the district requested that they ask the group to move to the sidewalk.
He said that the deputies did and everything was civil.
As for the other side involved, the district sent us this statement Tuesday:
"The Coeur d'Alene School District denies the claims in the recent complaint asserting that the district violated the rights of anyone in connection with the recent election. The district does not allow any political campaigning on school property, regardless of whether campaigning involves candidates, bond levies or other issues."
KHQ also reached out to the Kootenai County Democrats to see if they experienced any problems electioneering -- we haven't heard back.
To read the full injunction, see below:
