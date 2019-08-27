A man born and raised in North Idaho has officially claimed the top spot and the $500,000 prize on the History Channel survival show "Alone."
Jordan Jonas was born in Athol, grew up in the Sandpoint & Coeur d'Alene area and graduated from North Idaho College. The 35-year-old was officially announced the winner of Alone during the season finale this past Thursday.
Jonas lasted 77 days in the Great Slave Lake area in Canada, beating out runner-up Woniya Thibeault (73 days) and Spokane native Nathan Donnelly (72 days).
The sixth season was the first time Alone was shot in the subarctic. Filming took place last fall, wrapping up in November of 2018.
According to CBC, Jonas was the first contestant in the show's history to hunt a big-game animal. He shot a moose estimated to be nearly 900 pounds, just 20 days into the adventure.
Jonas also had some encounters with wolverines on the show, killing one with a bow and arrow and hatchet. Like the majority of the contestants, Jonas struggled to maintain weight and body fat, but had some success later in the show ice fishing.
Jonas has been documenting the experience of being on Alone through social media and his blog.
The morning after the finale aired on the History Channel, Jonas wrote the following post:
I have so many things to say I cant fit it all in one post! So stay tuned hahah…. But let me just say thank you to everyone who has watched and reached out and had such positive things to say! Its such a unique opportunity to share my experiences with you all, and the fact that you appreciate it is very humbling!!!
Season 6 had some amazing contestants on it, great crew members, and it was an honor to have that shared experience with all of those people and you.
Success was only made possible by an enormous list of people whose sacrifices and quiet, unsung heroism brought me to a position to do so.
First on the list is my beautiful wife, who more than anyone, took on the day to day grind of having her husband gone for an unknown amount of time while she dealt with two toddlers and the gauntlet of issues that arose in my absence. Trusting her strength allowed me to stay worry free as long as necessary. My family, brothers, sister, mom, and many close friends and supportive community were there so I knew I could focus on the task before me without anxiety.
Also constantly with me out there was the thought of my dad, who though he passed years ago, showed me through example how to bear indescribable hardships with an air of joy and gratitude that is a lesson impossible to teach except through example. We all will face suffering on some level, but having been shown how to navigate that with steadfastness and a constantly developing character is invaluable.
And before him, my family’s history is full of the stories of those who struggled and overcame. Could I complain about discomfort when my Assyrian grandmother watched 6 of her 7 siblings die in a genocide in the desert, or when my grandfather watched his village be burned to the ground with his father trapped inside? Could I freak out at some small misfortune when those two endured so much but were not defined by it, but instead developed into joyful, life giving people? They remained focused upwards and proactively worked to make life better for their descendants…. Gifting my dad and 10 other beloved aunts and uncles a life defined by love, hope, and faith…and by doing so granting me the same gift.
Our responsibility lies much deeper than winning, our foundations must be built on much more than strength and pride. So it is with gratitude and humility I accept all your kind words, well wishes, and praises. I am honored to have the opportunity to share with you all a bit of my experience, and glad that for some it has been, if nothing else, a fun way to vicariously experience, learn, and empathize with people in extreme situations.
Donnelly, a graduate of Freeman High School, reached the finale of the show and finished in third place after his shelter caught on fire, forcing him to tap out. The other seven participants had either tapped out or were removed from the competition due to medical concerns in previous episodes.
Jonas currently lives in Virginia.
Alone is an American reality television series. It follows the self-documented daily struggles of 10 individuals as they survive in the wilderness for as long as possible using a limited amount of survival equipment. With the exception of medical check-ins, the participants are isolated from each other and all other humans.