"I said your sign out front says masks are mandatory - he says- yeah. Well why don' t you enforce it, he says- I cant."
The above comment, is from a concerned citizen from Hayden, Idaho.
This person called into our station after taking a trip to the Hayden Walmart on Saturday.
Back on Wednesday, The Panhandle Health District implemented a mask mandate for the second time after a spike of COVID-19 cases, but this Idaho resident said 2 out of 5 people aren't cohering at his local Walmart.
"You get these people that come in without a mask and the look at you like what's your problem," he added.
Being of older age, this individual says, if you aren't going to protect yourself, protect others around you.
"Either don't go out and shop, shop online have it delivered to your home, at least have common sense and decency - if you don't care about yourself, care about the people around you," he declared.
He's seen Washington plates in northern Idaho for months, and he says just Saturday, two women gloated that they didn't have to wear masks once they cross the Washington and Idaho border.
"Drive through any of the Walmart parking lots here-look at how many plates are not Idaho. People brag about coming over here and shopping because they don't have to wear a mask."
We reached out to Walmart's corporate office who gave us a statement that says,
"We are pleased that the vast majority of the 150 million customers who visit us each week are wearing masks. If a customer doesn't want to wear a face covering, our Health Ambassadors notify a member of management, who will talk to customer and try to find a solution. We do not want our associates to do anything that could lead to a physical confrontation. We are also working with customers who are unable to wear a face covering due to medical reasons or religious beliefs."
