Drive in graduation

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Hundreds of high school seniors in north Idaho will receive their diploma this weekend. 

A couple drive-in graduation ceremonies were held Wednesday and Thursday at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds, with more scheduled for this weekend. 

All graduations are livestreamed and broadcast over the radio signial, similar to a drive in movie. Students walk the stage in small, socially distanced groups.

Due to COVID-19 and Stage 3 guidelines only those graduating can attend with their families.  

Here is a schedule of graduation ceremonies: 

Friday, June 5

6:00 PM

CDA High School

Saturday, June 6

11:00 AM

Lake City High School

3:00 PM

Timberlake High School

6:00 PM

Lakeland High School

Pictures of the graduations can be found at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds Facebook Page 

