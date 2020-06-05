KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Hundreds of high school seniors in north Idaho will receive their diploma this weekend.
A couple drive-in graduation ceremonies were held Wednesday and Thursday at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds, with more scheduled for this weekend.
All graduations are livestreamed and broadcast over the radio signial, similar to a drive in movie. Students walk the stage in small, socially distanced groups.
Due to COVID-19 and Stage 3 guidelines only those graduating can attend with their families.
Here is a schedule of graduation ceremonies:
Friday, June 5
6:00 PM
CDA High School
Saturday, June 6
11:00 AM
Lake City High School
3:00 PM
Timberlake High School
6:00 PM
Lakeland High School
Pictures of the graduations can be found at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds Facebook Page
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.