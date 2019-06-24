COEUR D'ALENE - The North Idaho Sports Commission is reportedly working with the Ironman to bring back the full Ironman in 2021.
According to information sent to KHQ by a member of the Coeur d'Alene City Council, the full Ironman would be held on a 3 year rotational basis beginning in 2021. That race would be followed by the half Ironman in 2022 and 2023.
If an agreement can be reached, a proposal would be brought to the City for a partnership agreement similar to the agreements that the City has had in the past.
The last full Ironman was held in Coeur d'Alene back in 2017. According to the Spokesman-Review, the city chose not to renew the contract over concerns about cost, event fatigue and interruptions to local businesses.