COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Right now, major preparations are underway for the North Idaho State Fair that opens on August 19 and goes through August 28.
This year is unlike any other, however, because they are celebrating 100 years.
To celebrate, they have commemorative coins that people can buy as well as a history book that shows the evolution of the fair over the last century. They are also offering a golden ticket which can be purchased online for $1,000 but ticketholders get admission to the North Idaho State Fair for life.
The proceeds from the golden ticket sales will go to building an agricultural building which fair officials say they really need to help house animals at the fairgrounds.
For complete ticket information you can head to https://www.nisfair.fun/p/tickets--deals
New this year, parking can be pre-purchased online. Full details can be found here https://www.nisfair.fun/p/getinvolved/parking