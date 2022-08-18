Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to around 102, with overnight lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Colfax, Chewelah,Cheney, Hayden, Republic, Moscow, Bonners Ferry, Kettle Falls, Spokane, Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Newport, Davenport, Deer Park, Pullman, Colville, and Inchelium. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today will be the hottest day of this heatwave. Upper 90s and triple digits will be common as temperatures climb near record highs. Warm overnight lows will provide little relief for those without air conditioning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&