The North Idaho State Fair is happening now, and there is a little something for everyone.
This year’s fair features a variety of options, including stilt walkers, petting zoos, dog agility shows, carnival rides, food, the PRCA Rodeo, a demolition derby and much more.
The fair goes through Sunday, August 25. Gates open at 9 a.m., exhibits open at 10 a.m. and the carnival gets going at 12 p.m. daily. More information is available here.
I’m making some new friends at the @NIdahoStateFair this morning! If you want to see this for yourself, you’ve got until Sunday night to head out here to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. We’re having a blast! #amnewsers #happyfriday pic.twitter.com/9vw4Mmi8jv— KHQ Noelle Lashley (@noellelashley) August 23, 2019