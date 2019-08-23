Watch again

The North Idaho State Fair is happening now, and there is a little something for everyone.

This year’s fair features a variety of options, including stilt walkers, petting zoos, dog agility shows, carnival rides, food, the PRCA Rodeo, a demolition derby and much more.

The fair goes through Sunday, August 25. Gates open at 9 a.m., exhibits open at 10 a.m. and the carnival gets going at 12 p.m. daily. More information is available here.