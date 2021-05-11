COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Cases of teenagers overdosing on counterfeit narcotic pills containing lethal doses of the synthetic drug fentanyl have been on the rise according to Coeur d'Alene detectives.
CdA detectives believe that one in six of these circulating pills contains a lethal dose of fentanyl and they have caused at least three deaths since fall of 2020 in North Idaho.
The source of the pills is under investigation, but CdA police said their primary concern is getting the word out and having parents talk to their kids about the dangers these counterfeit drugs pose.
"These kids are playing Russian Roulette when they try these pills and don't even know they are holding a loaded gun," one parent connected with the cases said.
Fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Washington State are increasing and have become just as common if not more common than heroin and prescription opioid deaths in recent months, according the Addiction, Drug and Alcohol Institute at the University of Washington.
North Idaho detectives request that anyone with information that would aid their investigation call the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320 or email a tip to policetips@cdaid.org.