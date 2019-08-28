KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force Deputies are searching for a woman wanted for violating her probation orders.
24-year-old Miranda Rianna Jerri Reeder is 5-foot and weighs 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.
Deputies said Reeder's last known residence was located in the Post Falls area in North Idaho.
Reeder has a tattoo of a cross on her left shoulder, a diamond on her left leg, and infinity symbol on her left foot and a peace sign on her left breast.
If you have information that could lead to Reeder's capture, you're asked to call the NIVCTF at (208) 665-4455.