A North Idaho waitress received a 2,500-dollar tip from a customer on Sunday.
Customer, Michael Wolsten, and his family was dining at Pho Le 1, on Sunday, when they were touched by the strength of their waitress.
Wolsten's waitress was TC Huynh, a single mother of two, working three jobs to make ends meet.
Huynh opened up to the family in a casual conversation about how hard the year has been for her family and Wolsten said they knew they wanted to help, so they took to Facebook.
They posted on Facebook, asking their friends if anyone wanted to donate to tip the waitress as well, and within a little over an hour, they raised 2,500 to tip Hyunh.
"I was surprised by how fast people accelerated it, and then they were tagging their friends," said Wolsten. "I shouldn't be surprised because I have really great people in my life, but it showed how giving people can be when given the opportunity."
Wolsten said people pitched in anywhere from ten to 100 dollars.
Huynh said she didn't think this was going to happen when Wolsten and his family called her over.
"I thought that they were calling me over to complain about the food, so I was really nervous," said Huynh.
So, it was the surprise of a lifetime when it wasn't about the food at all:
"I was actually just in shock, I didn't know what I did to deserve this," said Hyunh. "These people were just God sent to me."
"She's super special to us, and had mentioned how hard this year was for her, so it meant even more that it went to someone it was supposed to," said Wolsten.
Wolsten said that after they left the restaurant more people reached out to donate, so they said they will be visiting her at work again this weekend.
