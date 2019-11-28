COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A local shipping warehouse is offering to ship care packages from families to military members free of charge over the next couple weeks.
North Idaho's Dollar Fulfillment says you can bring unsealed, boxed items to their drop-off location on certain dates/times, and they'll arrange for it to be shipped it to deployed military members at no cost to you.
"Dollar Fulfillment wants to give back to our local heroes this year!" The company said in a post. "Being a veteran-owned company we deeply respect and value the sacrifice that's made by our men and women in the military!"
Dollar Fulfillment is offering five more drop-off dates at 3896 N Schreiber Way Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815. Those dates include:
Friday, Nov. 29 12-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4 3-6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6 12-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11 3-6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13 12-4 p.m.
All U.S. Postal shipping guidelines apply. Additional questions can be directed to 208-771-0720.
