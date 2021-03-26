PANHANDLE HEALTH DISTRICT, Idaho - The Panhandle Health Board lifted their mask mandate, but was it too soon?
The CDC said right now, they are worried about a fourth wave, as the contagious variants spread through the United States.
But not everyone agrees.
"I think it's good that we are finally opening up, letting people do what they want, this is America after all," said Amy Pinkerton, a Coeur d'Alene resident.
Choice, that's the word that people of North Idaho have been preaching since the beginning of the pandemic.
Protesting the mask mandates, at every level, even as COVID-19 cases climbed in the region.
"It was very much a political mandate in my opinion," said Pinkerton.
As the world hits the year mark of the pandemic, the downtown Coeur d'Alene area seems like life before COVID, with the majority of people not wearing a mask.
"A lot of people move here for the freedom that's why we are here," said Melanie Swagerty, a Coeur d'Alene resident.
At the Crown and Thistle Pub, owner Jennifer Drake, said their staff will still be wearing a mask, after Drake herself battled COVID:
"If we can do something simple like wearing a mask, to keep someone from going through what I went through, we will absolutely do it," said Drake.
Drake said they won't be forcing customers to wear a mask, but they recommend it and she told KHQ she wasn't surprised the Panhandle Health Board lifted the mandate.
"Just because a few people on our health board voted to get rid of masks, doesn't mean the pandemic stops," said Drake.