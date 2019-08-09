COLVILLE, Wash. - The North Mill Creek Fire burning northeast of Colville is now estimated to be about 500 acres in size.
The fire ignited on Thursday, August 8 about 12 miles northeast of Colville.
According to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, initial suppression efforts included ground and air resources.
Later Thursday evening, a thunderstorm created erratic winds, which increased fire behavior beyond safe engagement. Due to the conditions, both air and ground resources disengaged from the fire.
On Friday morning, crews scouted the fire after the storm and are working to create anchor points and begin establishing containment fires.
At this time there are no evacuations in place.