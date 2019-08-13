COLVILLE, Wash. - The North Mill Creek Fire east of Colville is now 100 percent contained.
According to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Response Team, the announcement comes after crews worked on Monday, August 12 to complete and secure the fireline.
Three small smoldering spots were found and controlled, mop up operations continued and hazardous trees were cut down.
However, IMT says containment doesn't mean controlled and there's still work to be done before the North Mill Creek Fire is considered controlled. The estimated containment date for the fire is Tuesday, August 20.
On Tuesday, crews will continue mop up and rehabilitation efforts. No evacuations are in place and the cause of the fire is under investigation.