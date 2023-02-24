SPOKANE, Wash. – An 18-year-old man accused of attempted murder made his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court on Friday.
According to court documents, Malakai Swan-McCarthy shot the victim three times in the early morning hours of Feb. 11. The Spokane Police Department confirmed home security video showed part of the incident.
His bond was set at $1,000,000, and his arraignment was set for March 7.
The victim's sister told investigators with SPD she and her friends had rented an Airbnb to "party and have fun." She said Swan-McCarthy was invited to the party by his girlfriend. Court documents explain several of Swan-McCarthy's girlfriend's friends didn't want to come to the party because he would be there, but she assured them there would be a problem.
Swan-McCarthy at one point scolded someone who was in an argument with his girlfriend. His girlfriend would later tell detectives she brought him outside to calm him down, at which time he stayed agitated and threatened to shoot her.
At some point during the party, Swan-McCarthy walked outside and shot at the victim, according to court documents.
The victim and his sister both said the suspect attempted to shoot the victim's sister. The victim, while being taken to the hospital, told an SPD officer he pushed his sister out of the way when Swan-McCarthy threatened to shoot her. That's when he was shot three times, once in the stomach, once in the left bicep and once in the left thigh.
Witnesses described hearing four shots and detectives tracked down five used 9mm shell cases.
Detectives collected security footage from multiple homes in the area, including the Airbnb where the party took place.
An SPD officer searched Swan-McCarthy's criminal history and found he was listed as an involved person in the shooting of Owar Opiew.