SPOKANE, Wash. - A North Spokane car dealership is in the process of "making way for Chick-Fil-A."
Last week a KHQ viewer spotted a sign at Automotive Specialties reading: "Chick-fil-A on the way. Moving across from Wendle."
Monday, the business has started the process of relocating to its new location.
"We are headed over to 8815 N Division!" Automotive Specialties said in a post. "Needed to relocate to make way for Chick-fil-A 🐔. Come see us at our new location!!"
City of Spokane plans for the Chick-Fil-A site were released back in January showing the proposed site at 9304 N. Newport Hwy. The property would be split into a west and east property, with Chick-Fil-A being developed on the western portion.
Plans call for the proposed Chick-Fil-A to have 96 seats inside with another 16 seats on the patio, a playground, and a dual order drive-thru lane with capacity for 28 vehicles. Two entrances for the restaurant will be built on Horner with no access from US highway 2.
A Preliminary Binding Site Plan Permit became effective on Jan. 2, 2020, though the City clarified this is not a construction permit.
