SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's first cat cafe is opening its doors to customers under phase 2 of the Washington Safe Start plan, meaning locals are now welcome to enjoy beverages while observing or mingling with cats available for adoption.
"On June 8 we will begin allowing guests inside the café and in the Kitty Lounge," Kitty Cantina said in a post. According to social media pages, the business will be open from 6 a.m.- 1 p.m. during Washington's phase 2.
The "half cafe/half cat sanctuary" says it will have capacity limits and other safety regulations in place.
The cat cafe had originally shot for a grand opening in April, but delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Kitty Cantina has been offering drive-thru beverage services intermittently since.
Partnering with SpokAnimal, Kitty Cantina fosters cats and aims to get more of the public's eyes on them as they look for forever homes. Patrons can enjoy coffee, beer or wine while watching these kitties through a glass wall from the cafe portion, or going inside the Kitty Lounge.
Adoptions can take place at the cantina, but all fees go directly to SpokAnimal.
Kitty Cantina also plans to feature profiles of its adoptable cats on its social media pages. The cafe is located at 6704 N Nevada St.
