SPOKANE, Wash. - Less than two months into being open for business, Spokane's cat cafe has already helped over 100 cats find furr-ever homes.
Kitty Cantina said it surpassed 100 cat/kitten adoptions Sunday, with the lucky No. 100 adoption being Quigley, a 4-month-old female. The cafe has been posting various photos and profiles of adoptable kitties and cats since it officially opened on June 8, and updates each post with their current adoptive status.
"Well... we did it! We have surpassed 100 adoptions!" Kitty Cantina said in a post. "Spokane, your support means the world and more. We are nothing without you in our corner so we (and the kitties) thank you! Of course a celebration is in order! Stay tuned... we’ll think of something fun!"
Spokane's first cat cafe opened up under Washington phase 2 restrictions back in early June. Kitty Cantina's first day open under the COVID-19 guidelines resulted in seven adoptions.
Partnering with SpokAnimal, Kitty Cantina fosters cats and aims to get more of the public's eyes on them as they look for forever homes. Patrons can enjoy coffee, beer or wine while watching these kitties through a glass wall from the cafe portion, or going inside the Kitty Lounge.
Adoptions can take place at the cantina, but all fees go directly to SpokAnimal. The cafe is located at 6704 N Nevada St.
